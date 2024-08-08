BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.770- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BK Technologies Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 84,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a PE ratio of -147.87 and a beta of 1.17.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BK Technologies

BK Technologies Company Profile

In other BK Technologies news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $112,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,739.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,605 shares of company stock worth $186,272. Corporate insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

