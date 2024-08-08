BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.770- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BK Technologies Trading Up 10.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 84,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a PE ratio of -147.87 and a beta of 1.17.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at BK Technologies
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BK Technologies
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Energy Provider’s Stock Skyrockets on Huge Q2 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.