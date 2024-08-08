BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 494,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 214.48, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BlackLine by 29.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

