BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.0 million-$164.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.9 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.210 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 1,325,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,415. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

