BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 1,325,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.48, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BlackLine by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BlackLine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in BlackLine by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.