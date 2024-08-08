BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ BL traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after buying an additional 642,772 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,945.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.