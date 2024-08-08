BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 135.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

