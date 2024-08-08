BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCPC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 181,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

