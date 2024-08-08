BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 468,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 426,971 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $781.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

