Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $19.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.58.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $6,983,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,355,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 579.67 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,266.67%.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
