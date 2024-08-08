Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 1,263,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,502. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $274,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

