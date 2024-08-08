Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.64. 63,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,994,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLND

Blend Labs Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $676.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.