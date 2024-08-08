Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

BLMN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 201,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,693.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 257,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 569,855 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

