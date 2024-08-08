Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 514,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,405. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

