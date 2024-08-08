BMO Capital Markets Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $57.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

