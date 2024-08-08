BMO Capital Markets Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $20.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

RUN traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,593,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,551,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares in the company, valued at $21,913,904.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 27.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 11.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 29.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 990,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 226,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

