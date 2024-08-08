BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.88 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $492.56 or 0.00845726 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $71.88 billion and $1.75 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,746 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,774.1755375. The last known price of BNB is 486.08156881 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2206 active market(s) with $1,858,704,232.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.