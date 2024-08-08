BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.88 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $492.56 or 0.00845726 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $71.88 billion and $1.75 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,746 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
