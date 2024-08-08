BorgWarner Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the average volume of 843 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BWA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.02. 93,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,788. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 216,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

