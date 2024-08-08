Bowhead Specialty’s (BOW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.28 million. Bowhead Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fabian Fondriest acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,647 shares in the company, valued at $503,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bowhead Specialty news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills bought 58,824 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fabian Fondriest purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,148,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth $5,954,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at $4,901,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at $15,973,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.