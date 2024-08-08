Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BWMN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 92,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,991,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,991,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,230 shares of company stock worth $1,009,781. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

