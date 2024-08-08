Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $222.78

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$222.78 and last traded at C$224.50, with a volume of 8462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$227.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$296.54.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$247.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$270.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Group Services

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

