Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,311 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 15,216,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,980,205. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

