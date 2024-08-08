British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. 6,318,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,714. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

