Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.62 and last traded at $143.17. 5,696,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 32,062,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.27.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

