Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,502.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($44.76).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.44) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Experian

Experian Stock Performance

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.52), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,653,315.78). 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,424.80 ($43.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,632.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,472.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,341.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,796 ($48.51).

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 4,466.02%.

About Experian

(Get Free Report

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

