Brokerages Set Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) PT at $45.60

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,860,000 after buying an additional 62,177 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $55,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 329,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

