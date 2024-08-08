Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price at $18.91

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,654,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 844,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

