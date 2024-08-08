Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $42.20

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 0.80. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 68.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

