Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $51.25

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,680,000 after buying an additional 174,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after buying an additional 843,552 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

