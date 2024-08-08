Brokers Set Expectations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.78. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

