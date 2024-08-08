Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.