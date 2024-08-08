Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $13.58. 12,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,108. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.
About Brookfield Property Partners
