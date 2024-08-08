Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $13.58. 12,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,108. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

