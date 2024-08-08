BTIG Research Downgrades Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) to Neutral

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $2,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

