BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 16.7%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 591,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 992% from the average session volume of 54,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 56.53 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

