BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.25. 57,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,791. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

