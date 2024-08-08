C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 4% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 553,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,102,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.