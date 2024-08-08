Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 74,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,997. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

