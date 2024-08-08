Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $905.18 million, a P/E ratio of -160.86 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

