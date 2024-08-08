Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

