Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $110.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.30 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $3,598,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $20,248,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

