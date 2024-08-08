Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 75

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £146.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.88 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68.60 ($0.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

