Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 905,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,443. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. Capri has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

