Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.73.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
In related news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. In related news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
