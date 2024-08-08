Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

NYSE CSL traded up $7.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,948 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

