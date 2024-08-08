Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.35 and last traded at $139.24. 1,373,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,516,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 3.37.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,547,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,480,964 shares of company stock valued at $303,016,125. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

