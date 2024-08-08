Casper Market Capitalization Tops $185.54 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $185.54 million and $3.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,806,858,116 coins and its circulating supply is 12,208,200,815 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,804,914,272 with 12,206,347,836 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01407366 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,855,807.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

