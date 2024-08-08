Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 362,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,946. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $762.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

