CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.79. The company has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

