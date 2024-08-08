Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $399.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $390.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.21. 589,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.45. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

