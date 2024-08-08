Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $203.00.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.33.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $202.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.06. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,227.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,965 shares of company stock worth $2,941,725. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

