Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $156.00.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.50.

NYSE:CE opened at $125.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

